Covid-19: Donegal walk-in test centre aims to curb spread of virus
- Published
A new walk-in testing centre for Covid-19 will open later in a County Donegal town that currently has Ireland's highest rate of coronavirus infection.
It is part of measures being implemented to combat a surge in cases in the Milford area.
The test centre at the town's mart will operate for three days from Wednesday.
Ireland's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there had been a "lot of positive moves" to drive down the infection rate in the area.
He said he had confidence the rate of infection would slow in the coming days.
"I have no doubt what we will start seeing is a very robust and ongoing robust response from the people in those areas and we will see the cases to begin to go down," he said.
"People are very, very aware of the situation, there has already been a lot of positive moves".
Donegal currently has the highest Covid-19 rate in the country.
As of Tuesday, the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Donegal was 306.5 while the rate for the country as a whole was 134.1.
The incidence rate in the Milford electoral area is 675.3 according to the most recent government data, while in neighbouring Letterkenny it is 594.1.
There are other parts of the county where the rate is three times lower than the national average.
Earlier this week the Republic of Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people in the county not to engage in many of the country's post-lockdown freedoms because of Donegal's high Covid-19 rate.
The Republic of Ireland's Level Five restrictions are being eased from 10 May.
Dr Holohan had previously spoken about his concerns about the levels of non-compliance with Covid-19 restrictions in the county.
"I know there are people in Donegal who feel aggrieved," Mr Donnelly said.
"It is no more about Donegal than it is about any other counties or local electoral areas which spike all the time".
On Tuesday An Garda Síochána (Irish police) launched a phone line in Donegal to encourage people to let them know if they saw restrictions being broken.
Officers said they were especially concerned about parties, teenagers socialising in large numbers and wakes and social gatherings being held after funerals.
Community groups, including the Gaelic Athletic Association, are being asked to encourage young people to adhere to the public health guidance as part of measures to curb the Covid-19 spread.