Irish research examines north-south opportunities
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
The Irish government's Shared Island Unit has published its first 'scoping papers' examining the opportunities from closer north-south co-operation.
The papers are a result of co-operation between the unit and the state-funded independent think-tank, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).
The unit was established to examine how better to share the island regardless of people's political tradition.
The final reports are expected to be published later this year.
The researchers are looking at:
- cross-border trade in services and primary care in both jurisdictions
- a north-south comparison of education and training systems
- enhancing the attractiveness of the island to high value foreign direct investment
The four published papers outline the aims of the research, review existing academic literature in the area of concern and discuss the methodologies that will be used to explore the subject matter.
The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Mícheál Martin said: "Research and innovation is central to economic and societal progress.
"I have always been a strong champion for comprehensive and well-resourced research programmes.
"Research to deepen understanding of the island is a core part of the Shared Island initiative," he continued.
"This collaboration with the ESRI will produce research outputs, across a range of areas this year, which will contribute to the conversation about how we can work together across this island, taking up the full potential of the Good Friday Agreement."
'Opportunity to learn'
ESRI director Prof Alan Barrett added: "We live on an island where we have two systems to deliver social services such as health and education.
"This creates a great opportunity to learn about what works best for our citizens. Indeed, it's a standard approach to research in countries where systems might differ due to local autonomy."
On cross-border trade in services, the researchers hope to build a profile of trade that may help identify potential for future growth and cross-border synergies.
On primary health care, the aim is to compare the two health systems and examine how they impact on hospitals.
On education and training, the researchers will compare and contrast the two systems with a view towards looking to future economic needs.
The research papers will also examine possible scenarios for enhancing the attractiveness of the two jurisdictions on the island to high-value foreign direct investment.