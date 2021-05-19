Belgian manhunt for soldier who threatened top virologist Ranst
Special Belgian police units are searching woodland for a heavily armed soldier who disappeared after reportedly making violent threats.
Described as a military shooting instructor, he has in the past made threats against virologist Marc Van Ranst, who led Belgium's public health response to coronavirus.
Mr Van Ranst and his family have been taken to a safe place.
The suspect is said to be armed with a rocket launcher and guns.
Police were searching the Dilserbos forest close to the Dutch border in the Limburg province of northern Belgium, after a car said to belong to the soldier was spotted containing heavy weapons.
Reports describe the man as a "potentially highly violent extremist" with far-right views. He is said to have left letters indicating he is prepared for a deadly battle with police and "could no longer live in a society where politicians and virologists have taken everything away from us".
The suspect has in the past threatened Marc Van Ranst, considered Belgium's best known virologist.
Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told Flemish TV there were indications "he is violent and in the course of the past 24 hours evidence has emerged the man poses an acute threat".