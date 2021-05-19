Lu Na McKinney 'most likely drowned', court is told
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A woman who was allegedly murdered on a boating holiday on Lough Erne most likely drowned, a trial has heard.
The body of 35-year-old Lu Na McKinney was found in the water close to a jetty at Devenish Island on 13 April 2017.
The state pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination found head and neck bruising which, he said, raised the possibility she had been strangled.
However, those injuries could have been sustained during lengthy attempts at resuscitation, he added.
Dr Alastair Bentley said this could also obscure the features associated with drowning.
He said rescuers who pulled her from the water had observed frothy fluid coming from her mouth which is often seen in deaths due to drowning.
The state pathologist concluded the cause of death was undetermined.
"Given the circumstances, the most likely cause of death is drowning, but I wasn't able to prove that conclusively," he said.
Stephen McKinney, 44, who is originally from Strabane and is now living at Castletown Square in Fintona, denies murder saying his wife drowned in a tragic accident.
He told police she had fallen into the water after going to check the mooring ropes.
The couple lived in Convoy, County Donegal and had hired a cruiser with their two children for a three-night Easter break on Lough Erne.
The trial at Dungannon Crown Court continues.