Spain to lift restrictions for UK and Japanese travellers
- Published
Related Topics
Spain has said it is officially lifting restrictions for UK travellers from Monday, when a decree takes effect.
The government says the UK and Japan will be on a list of countries whose residents are not affected by restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU. They will not need a PCR test.
The EU is expected to announce shortly an expanded "white list" of countries whose citizens can enter the EU freely.
Only seven, with very low Covid infection rates, are on the list now.