Damiano David: Eurovision winner denies taking drugs
- Published
The lead singer of the Italian band who won the Eurovision Song Contest has denied taking drugs, following online speculation over competition footage showing him leaning over a table.
Måneskin's Damiano David rejected the idea that he had been taking cocaine.
"I don't use drugs. Please, guys. Don't say that really, no cocaine," he said at a press conference.
Måneskin, who had been favourites to win the contest, took the top prize with their song Zitti e buoni.
People at home speculated as to what the singer was doing when he appeared to bend his face towards a table as the band celebrated their victory.
When asked about the incident during a press conference after their victory, Damiano David said he had been looking down because guitarist Thomas Raggi had broken a glass.
In a statement, the Eurovision communications team said: "We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room this evening and are looking into it."
The band later also reacted to the allegation in an Instagram story, saying they were shocked and did not condone drug use:
"We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we have nothing to hide."
Meanwhile, a response from the rockers in red #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/kxnWBxL9m5— anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) May 23, 2021
Måneskin had been firm favourites despite their rock number not being typical Eurovision fare.
They are the first group to win the competition since 2006. They also gave Italy its first victory since 1990.
France's Barbara Previ came second with Voilà, while Switzerland's Gjon's Tears came third with his ballad Tout l'Universe.
The UK came last in the contest, with James Newman's Embers scoring nul points.