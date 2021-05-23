Belarus 'diverts Ryanair flight to arrest journalist', says opposition
A Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania has been diverted to Minsk, with Belarusian opposition figures saying it was done so a dissident journalist on board could be arrested.
The opposition Nexta channel on Telegram said its ex-editor Roman Protasevich had been detained.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda accused Belarus of an "abhorrent action" and demanded his release.
Belarus state media said the plane had been diverted because of a bomb scare.
Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was beaten by Alexander Lukashenko last year in presidential polls widely denounced as rigged, also demanded Mr Protasevich's release.
Since August's election the 66-year-old Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, has cracked down on dissenting voices. Many opposition figures have been arrested or, like Ms Tikhanovskaya, fled into exile.
Unprecedented event! A civilian passenger plane flying to Vilnius was forcibly landed in #Minsk. Belarusian political activist & founder of @NEXTA_EN was on the plane. He is arrested. 🇧🇾 regime is behind the abhorrent action. I demand to free Roman Protasevič urgently!— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) May 23, 2021
Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said Belarus's action was "contrary to international law" and the reaction should be "strong and effective".
Germany demanded an "immediate explanation" from Belarus.
In the UK, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, said that "forcing an aircraft to land to silence opposition voices is an attack on democracy."
The diversion of Flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday was visible on the flightradar124 website. It showed the plane turning east to Minsk shortly before it reached the Lithuania border. Ryanair has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Russian media quoted the Minsk airport press service as saying the plane had made an emergency landing following an alleged bomb scare.
Belta, the state-owned news agency in Belarus, said Mr Lukashenko had personally given the order for the plane to land at Minsk following the bomb alert, and that a MiG-29 fighter jet had been despatched to accompany the Ryanair plane.
Nexta said no bomb was found on board and the passengers were searched, after which Mr Protasevich, 26, was detained.
Nexta played a key role for the opposition during the election and in its aftermath.
In a series of tweets, Ms Tikhanovskaya accused the Belarus government of forcing the plane to land to arrest Mr Protasevich, who she said faced the death penalty as he has been categorised as a terrorist.
She said Mr Protasevich had left Belarus in 2019 and covered the events of the 2020 presidential election with Nexta, after which criminal charges were filed against him in Belarus.
Western leaders have backed Ms Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory in the election before she was forced to leave Belarus for Lithuania. She had become a candidate after her husband was jailed and barred from running.
Tens of thousands of protesters thronged the capital Minsk for months last year, furious at Mr Lukashenko's declaration of victory. There have been numerous cases of police brutality and some 2,700 prosecutions this year alone.