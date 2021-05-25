Peker videos: Gang leader's claims rattle Turkish government
The Turkish government has reacted furiously to corruption allegations made by a fugitive gang boss whose YouTube videos have been watched by millions of Turks.
The seventh video, broadcast by Sedat Peker on Sunday, has had more than 12 million page views.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has called for an inquiry into his claims and for him to be charged with slander.
Peker, 49, says he is now in Dubai. He served several jail terms in Turkey.
He began posting the videos in early May after a police operation targeted him and his gang. He fled Turkey last year to avoid prosecution, and was previously jailed for fraud and running a criminal group.
'Targets the state'
According to Peker, Mr Soylu offered him protection and tipped him off last year, enabling him to flee Turkey before being arrested.
Mr Soylu, a close associate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, denied the claim and demanded that Peker return to face justice in Turkey. He said the videos were part of an "international operation".
"Even though the allegations and slanders are completely empty, it targets the state," Mr Soylu said.
On Sunday Turkish police detained Sedat Peker's brother Atilla in Mugla province, on the Aegean coast, after Sedat claimed he had sent Atilla to kill Turkish Cypriot journalist Kutlu Adali in 1996. Adali was shot dead in Cyprus, but his killers were never identified.
According to Sedat Peker, the hit on Adali had been ordered by ex-interior minister Mehmet Agar. He also alleged that Mr Agar was linked to the murder in 1993 of Ugur Mumcu, another prominent journalist. Mumcu, an investigative journalist for Cumhuriyet daily, was killed by a car bomb.
The gang boss linked Mr Agar to a shadowy "deep state" - a term often used to describe alleged secret connections between politicians, security forces and organised crime in Turkey. Mr Agar has not yet commented on the allegations. His son Tolga is an MP in Mr Erdogan's ruling AK Party.
Calls for investigation
The Turkish Journalists' Union demanded an investigation into both unsolved murders, in a tweet. "We demand that the suspects be put on trial. We call on prosecutors to do their duty," the union said.
In Sunday's video Sedat Peker also alleged that the son of ex-prime minister Binali Yildirim had links to drug traffickers and had gone to Venezuela early this year on drugs business.
Binali Yildirim called the allegation "slander" and "the biggest insult". His son had gone to Venezuela to distribute Covid-19 test kits and protection, he said. Binali Yildirim was PM in 2016-2018 under President Erdogan.
Last week Mr Erdogan said his AK Party had brought peace to Turkey by combating gangs such as Peker's and would "foil this dirty script too", Reuters news agency reported.
The Turkish news website Ahval says Turkish lawyers have urged an official investigation into Peker's allegations.
