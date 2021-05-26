Blanchardstown: Attack on gardaí could have 'led to loss of life'
A Dublin shooting, in which two gardaí (Irish police) were injured, could "have led to loss of life," Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.
The incident happened at about 19:30 local time on Tuesday after officers responded to a firearms report in Whitechapel Grove in Blanchardstown.
Mr Harris said it was one of many examples of gardaí "putting their lives on the line to protect others".
The officers are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Mr Harris said it was a "volatile situation". In a letter to all gardaí he commended them for their bravery and quick reactions.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin and Tánaiste (Deputy Irish PM) Leo Varadkar commended the two gardaí for their courage, and wished them a speedy recovery.
Ch Supt Finbarr Murphy said that when the officers arrived they came under fire.
They then took cover and two were injured. One garda was shot in the foot, the other in the hand and foot.
Armed support units arrived at the scene.
A number of houses were evacuated and children playing football nearby were moved to safety.
A barricade incident occurred lasting about two and half hours. Trained negotiators and officers from the emergency response unit were called to the scene.
A man, aged 38 , was arrested last night is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station.