Bessborough: Plan to build at mother and baby home site refused
- Published
Planning permission to build apartment blocks at the site of a former Irish mother and baby home has been refused, due to concerns over the possibility of unmarked infant graves in the area.
Developers wanted to build 179 flats in the grounds of the former Bessborough mother and baby home in County Cork.
Ex-residents and campaigners objected to the plans, fearing it could encroach on graves that are yet to be found.
More than 900 children from Bessborough died, but only 64 have known graves.
Bessborough mother and baby home operated from 1922 until 1998 and was one of a network of similar institutions which housed single mothers and their babies during an era when most women were ostracised for becoming pregnant outside marriage.
Many of the institutions had a high rate of infant mortality due to harsh living conditions, which included overcrowding, malnutrition and poor infection control.
A six-year state inquiry into Irish mother and baby homes concluded that a total of 923 children who spent time in Bessborough died during its time in operation.
However, despite "very extensive inquiries and searches" the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation stated it was "able to establish the burial place of only 64 children".
'Reasonable concerns'
The decision to refuse planning permission for the controversial housing development was made by An Bord Pleanála (the Planning Board).
Outlining its reasons for refusal, the board said it was "not satisfied that the site was not previously used as, and does not contain, a children's burial ground".
An Bord Pleanála added: "There are reasonable concerns in relation to the potential for a children's burial ground within the site, associated with the former use of the lands as a mother and baby home over the period 1922-1998".
It said it would be "premature to grant permission for the proposed development, prior to establishing if there is a children's burial ground located within the site".
The decision was welcomed by the Cork Survivors and Support Alliance, which was among those who objected to the planning application.
However, the campaign group still has fears about the future protection of the site and wants the government to step in to buy it.
"We are concerned by the possibility that a commercial developer may be authorised to carry out investigations which should be the responsibility of the state," the alliance said in a statement.
"We appeal to those in power to step in and use compulsory purchase order legislation to protect and respect the children's burial ground at Bessborough."
Our statement pic.twitter.com/qVSFRB5bpy— Cork Survivors & Supporters Alliance (@Lost900Bessboro) May 26, 2021
The proposed development would have consisted of three apartment blocks, from five to seven storeys in height.
The firm behind the development, MWB Two Limited, also planned to included a creche and facilities for elderly people.
Following objections, it was the subject of a three-day oral hearing in April and An Bord Pleanála made the decision to refuse permission on Monday.
In its published response to the oral hearings, MWB Two Limited said it "respects and sympathises with the anxiety of family, friends and others who seek to identify and resolve the burial places of the children who died at Bessboro".
The firm said it would welcome a planning condition for "appropriate memorialisation" of former residents at the site, at its own expense.
Responding to concerns that the three apartment blocks could encroach on a "potential burial ground", the firm said the "mistaken view of these particular lands as a 'potential burial ground' is based entirely on a fundamental misunderstanding of the OSI [Ordnance Survey Ireland] maps".
The firm said that although it believed it was "highly unlikely" that human remains were contained within the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) site, it was "happy to conduct further site investigation" in order to allay concerns.
A brief history of Bessborough
Bessborough mother and baby home was owned and managed by nuns from a Catholic order - the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary.
It was based in a large Georgian house which initially stood in a 200-acre estate off the Bessboro Road in Cork.
The home opened in 1922 and over the next 76 years, it housed a total of 9,768 women and 8,938 children, with the help of state funding.
It quickly became overcrowded - by 1934 it had the highest recorded infant mortality rate among all of Ireland's mother and baby homes, according to a state inquiry by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation.
During 1943, three out of every four children born in Bessborough died - a mortality rate of 75%.
In its 2019 interim report, which focused on burial practices in the homes, the commission of investigation said: "It is not known where the vast majority of the children who died in Bessborough are buried."
The report said the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary did not record children's burials in any of its three mother and baby homes - Bessborough, Castlepollard and Sean Ross.
"The commission finds it very difficult to understand that no member of the congregation was able to say where the children who died in Bessborough are buried," the 2019 report added.