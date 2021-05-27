Missing Dublin children 'may have entered NI', gardaí say
Four children who have been missing from the Dublin area for three weeks could be in Northern Ireland, gardaí (Irish police) have said.
Thomas Connors, 12, Ann Connors, 10, Margaret Connors, seven, and Helen Connors, two, went missing on 6 May.
Gardaí are now trying to establish the whereabouts of the children.
"They may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or they may have entered Northern Ireland or Britain," gardaí said in a statement.
They added that they had "ongoing concerns" about the well-being of the four children, who are all from the same family.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.