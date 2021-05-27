Donegal: 'Too early' to change crumbling homes repair scheme
- Published
It is too early to make changes to a repair scheme for homeowners whose houses have crumbled because of mica, the Irish government has said.
Up to 5,700 houses across counties Donegal and Mayo have been falling apart because of mica, a mineral in the blocks which absorbs water.
The current scheme requires homeowners to pay for 10% of the repairs.
Campaigners want the government to provide 100% redress for affected homeowners.
Mica causes buildings to disintegrate and plastering to crack.
The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said it "would be premature to make any changes to the scheme limits at this time".
"The department has been made aware of the perceived issues and progress of the scheme is under review," it said.
"The minister and department officials are engaging with both the local authorities and local action groups on the matter".
In 2016, an expert panel was set up to investigate problems with homes affected by mica and another mineral, pyrite.
That followed years of campaigning and led, in 2019, to the Irish government approving the repair scheme.
Campaigners are calling on the government to revamp a two-year-old support scheme, which they say has left property owners both out of home and out of pocket.
Many homeowners now see the scheme as not fit for purpose.
As it stands, eligible homeowners must pay for 10% of repairs, plus any outstanding mortgage payments on the home, with the government covering 90% of the cost.
Thousands of people attended protests last week in Buncrana and Letterkenny in Donegal, and in Ballina in Mayo, calling for a new 100% redress scheme.