France fugitive caught after shoot-out with Dordogne police
- Published
An armed ex-soldier on the run in south-western France has been shot by police after a 24-hour manhunt.
The man, named by police as 29-year-old Terry Dupin, had fled to a forest after shooting at officers on Saturday, sparking a massive search.
He was wounded during a shoot-out with a special forces squad, and has been taken into custody, officials say.
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he had been "neutralised" and thanked police for their "decisive action".
The manhunt began on Saturday after a "dispute" at Dupin's ex-partner's home, in Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare in Dordogne, led to him shooting at police.
The suspect is said to have fled to nearby woods armed with a knife and a long-range hunting rifle.
More than 300 officers, four armoured vehicles and a police helicopter were deployed to comb the four sq km (1.5 sq mile) stretch of woodland into Sunday night. Some 1,800 residents were urged to stay at home to avoid the "potentially very dangerous" suspect.
May 31, 2021
The suspect was seriously wounded by police, prefect of Dordogne, Frédéric Périssat, said.
"Neutralised means that he was wounded during the return of fire. He is currently in the hands of the fire and rescue service for medical treatment," Mr Périssat said.
During the arrest, the suspect opened fire several times on special forces officers, he said, adding that the man appeared unconcerned about his own life.
Mr Darmanin praised the hundreds of officers deployed since Saturday.
Police had called for witnesses and issued a photo and description of the suspect, naming him as Terry Dupin, a bearded man of athletic build, born in 1992 in Rosny-Sous-Bois, near Paris.
He was described as a "dangerous individual sought by police for attempted murder".
Reports said the ex-soldier had struck his ex-partner and fired at her current boyfriend with a hunting rifle. Officers then came under fire when they arrived at the scene. No-one was injured.
#Dordogne 🚨 L'individu recherché qui avait tiré sur les #gendarmes dimanche à #LeLardinSaintLazare a été maîtrisé par le #GIGN à la suite d'un échange de tirs.— Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) May 31, 2021
Pas de blessé parmi les gendarmes. pic.twitter.com/lgbyfRyQnW
Officers closed off roads around the town and set up a security perimeter.
The manhunt had shocked residents of the rural community.
"The outcome is what I hoped for, I believe that the whole population is relieved and I hope that we will never have to relive such an event," the mayor of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare, Francine Bourra, told BMFTV.
"Normal life will really resume tomorrow morning," she added.