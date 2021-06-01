Mica: 'Save our crumbling home', Donegal child urges taoiseach
- Published
An Irish schoolgirl has written to Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin to ask him to help save her family home.
The Frazer's home in Carndonagh, County Donegal, is one of thousands crumbling because of blocks containing high levels of the mineral mica.
Mica is a mineral which absorbs water and can cause walls to crack.
Aoife Frazer, nine, wrote: "Our house has Mica and is crumbling down. We have to leave our home and I don't want to".
Aoife told BBC Radio Foyle' Mark Patterson Show she wrote the letter to Mr Martin because she wanted to "get help to fix the house".
Aoife's mum Lisa said for 20 years she and her husband had put "their all" into the family home they built in Carndonagh.
About seven years ago they noticed a crack, and as time went on, she said, things went from bad to worse.
Cracks appeared inside and out, building blocks began to crumble.
She said their home must now be demolished.
Campaigners are calling on the government to revamp a two-year-old support scheme, which they say is not fit for purpose.
In her letter to the taoiseach, Aoife wrote: "We need to get it ( the family home) fixed. We need your help to fix it because Mammy and Daddy can't afford it. We have to leave our home and I don't want to. Please can you help us".
Lisa said her daughter asked to write to Mr Martin because "he is the boss and he can fix it. He looks after us".
It was posted to both Mr Martin and Irish Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Aoife has yet to receive a reply.
Under the current repair scheme, eligible homeowners must pay for 10% of repairs, plus any outstanding mortgage payments on the home, with the government covering 90% of the cost.
"This is our last hope, to try and lobby the government to get our 100% redress - that is what's needed, there is no other option." Lisa said.
Lisa estimates the family will have to spend €30,000 (£25,910)-€40,000 (£35,547) of their own money.
Thousands of people attended protests last month in Buncrana and Letterkenny in Donegal, and in Ballina in Mayo, calling for a new 100% redress scheme.
Last week the Irish government said it was too early to make changes to the repair scheme.