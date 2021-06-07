Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen in Republic of Ireland
All outdoor hospitality will reopen in the Republic of Ireland from Monday.
It is the latest phase in the planned reopening of Ireland's society and economy over the summer.
The guidelines stipulate that a pub or restaurant can reopen so long as it has an outdoor area in which to serve customers.
A distance of one metre is required between tables outdoors, with a maximum of six people aged over 13 at a table, or 15 if the group includes children.
Speaking to BBC News NI, County Donegal pub owner Kevin Cavanagh said the sense of excitement is growing in the town of Greencastle, where his business is based.
"It's like the run up to Christmas, but warmer," he said.
"It's what everyone's talking about in the shops - are you all set for Monday? What are the plans for Monday? The Guinness landed with us this morning, just 72 hours to settle and it'll be just right on Monday morning."
'People were afraid to come out'
Mr Cavanagh said some neighbours and friends in the village are planning to meet up for the first time in over a year.
"People were afraid to come out for so long, and now they've had their jab they feel safer and are just really looking forward to having a pint together again."
Mr Cavanagh and his wife, who are in their thirties, have not yet had their vaccination, but he feels safe working outside.
"We did this last year with a strict one-way system, sanitising and social distancing and track and trace. People were really good about it and we had no cases, not a single one.
"People here look out for each other and I know they'll be the same this time too. Hopefully we'll get our jab in a month or so - sooner the better."
Cinemas, gyms and pools will also reopen in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
There will be limits set on how many can sit in each cinema theatre and only individual training and swimming will be permitted at gyms, pools and leisure centres. However, one-to-one swimming lessons are allowed.
The reopening comes after Gardaí (Irish police) arrested 19 people in Dublin after officers were attacked for a second night, with police saying the majority of people on the streets had socialised responsibly.
Home visiting and small weddings
Indoor visiting between homes has also relaxed - one other household is allowed to visit indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
In terms of weddings, a couple can have up to 25 guests at their reception from Monday.
On 5 July in the Republic of Ireland, bars and restaurants will be able to serve customers indoors again.
International travel will resume on 19 July through the EU Digital Covid Certificate.
From 5 August, there will be a further increase in the number of people allowed to attend both indoor and outdoor events, including 100 guests at weddings.