Kevin Lunney abduction: Luke O'Reilly said he had nothing to hide
One of the men accused of involvement in Kevin Lunney's abduction said he had "nothing to hide" when detectives called to his home, a court has heard.
Mr Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was abducted in County Fermanagh in 2019.
He was beaten, doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest.
Luke O'Reilly, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, County Cavan, denies assisting the gang by buying bleach and providing the site where Mr Lunney was held.
The 67-year-old defendant is one of four men on trial for the kidnapping at the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin.
All four have pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, County Cavan, on 17 September 2019.
Mr Lunney was returning from work at QIH that evening when a gang of men forced him into the boot of a car outside his County Fermanagh home.
They drove him over the Irish border into County Cavan, where he was attacked, sustaining a broken leg and cuts during a two-and-a-half hour ordeal.
On Friday, the trial was told that three days after the abduction gardaí (Irish police) called to Mr O'Reilly's house with a search warrant.
Det Sgt Michael Kearney told the court that before they said anything to Mr O'Reilly, the accused said: "I know why you are here - because I bought that bottle of bleach."
'Open and helpful'
The detective said he cautioned Mr O'Reilly, telling him he did not have to say anything, but anything he did say may be used as evidence.
It was alleged that when cautioned, the accused replied: "That's fair enough, I have nothing to hide."
Mr O'Reilly was then told he could seek legal advice, but he said he was happy to make a voluntary statement to gardaí, repeating that he had nothing to conceal from them.
He brought the detectives into his living room and told them that he had recently bought a bottle of bleach in a shop in Killydoon, County Cavan, as his son had forgotten the item during a shopping trip.
He said he went to the shop after dinner, returned home and spent about 15 minutes in his yard, before bringing the bleach into his house.
The court heard Det Sgt Kearney asked him if he knew anything about the false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney, to which Mr O'Reilly responded: "I seen it on the news. I wouldn't know the man if I met him."
The detective then asked if Mr O'Reilly was "involved in what is happening in the Quinn companies". He replied: "Definitely not."
Under cross-examination by Mr O'Reilly's defence barrister, Det Sgt Kearney agreed that the accused was "open and helpful" when they searched his house.
New phone
The detective also said Mr O'Reilly handed over his phone and also an older phone to gardaí, explaining that he had replaced the older phone just a couple of days earlier.
The court also heard from a shop worker who sold Mr O'Reilly a 750ml bottle of bleach shortly before 21:00 local time on the night Mr Lunney was abducted.
The witness agreed with a defence barrister that Mr O'Reilly was "very relaxed and very open" during his shopping trip, chatting to her before he left the store.
Mr O'Reilly 's three co-accused are 27-year-old Darren Redmond from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; 40-year-old Alan O'Brien of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin; and another 40-year-old man referred to in court as 'YZ' as he cannot be named for legal reasons.
The trial continues.