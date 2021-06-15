Covid-19: Irish scientists discover link to life threatening blood clots
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
Irish scientists have identified how and why some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening blood clots.
The work ,led by researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), could lead to targeted therapies that prevent such clots happening in future.
The findings are published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.
The scientists analysed samples from Covid-19 patients in intensive care in the Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
They found the balance between a molecule that causes clotting called the von Willebrand Factor (VWF) and its regulator, ADANTS 13, is severely disrupted in Covid patients who had elevated levels of the VWF protein.
"Our research helps provide insights into the mechanisms that cause severe blood clots in patients with Covid-19, which is critical in developing more effective treatments" said Dr Jamie O'Sullivan, the study's author and a research lecturer at the RCSI, who describes VWF as a large, sticky adhesive-like protein.
She said more research needed to be done to determine whether targets aimed at correcting the levels of ADAMTS 13 and VWF can lead to successful interventions.
"It is important that we continue to develop therapies for patients with Covid-19", she added.
"Vaccines will continue to be unavailable to many people throughout the world and it is important that we provide effective treatments to them and to those with breakthrough infections."