German hunt for gunman who killed two in Espelkamp
German police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man and a woman in Espelkamp, a small northern town near the city of Bielefeld.
There was no indication of a motive for the shooting, but police said there was no threat to the public.
One victim was killed outside an apartment block and the other in a nearby street, reports say. The shots were fired in the town centre.
Extra police have joined the manhunt from the North Rhine-Westphalia region.
A spokeswoman for Bielefeld police said it was not a random shooting spree and that the force was treating the case as homicide.
Detectives are investigating possible links between the suspect and the victims.