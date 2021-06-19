Covid-19: Republic of Ireland 'on course for EU certificate scheme'
The Republic of Ireland is on target to introduce the EU Digital Covid Certificate from 19 July.
The certificate will come into effect in a number of EU countries from 1 July.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin confirmed the date to RTÉ, saying that "things are getting better" for the aviation industry.
The news comes along with new research from the European Centre for Disease Control.
It found a low risk of in-flight transmission for the virus among those eligible for the certificate scheme.
Mr Martin described the research as "very interesting" and said it boosted confidence ahead of the introduction of the certificate.
What is the EU Digital Covid Certificate?
The aim of the certificate is to enable anyone vaccinated against Covid-19, or who has tested negative or recently recovered from the virus to travel within the EU.
The 27 member states will decide how to use the new digital certificate.
Vaccine passports have faced opposition from some EU member states over concerns they might be discriminatory.
Thomas Byrne, the Republic's minister of state for European affairs, said last month he is "keeping an interest" in possibly making Irish passport holders who live in Northern Ireland eligible for the EU Covid Certificate.
The Department of Health has said a separate vaccine passport should be available in Northern Ireland in July.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland's chief medical officers Sir Michael McBride and Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to be cautious when travelling across the island.
Following a meeting, the pair highlighted their growing concern around the Delta variant.
They urged the public to be aware of the situation in areas around the country, and to "remain extra vigilant".