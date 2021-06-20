Belgium: Body of fugitive far-right soldier found
The body of a Belgian soldier with far-right views who went missing in May after taking weapons from a military base has been found, officials say.
The body of Jurgen Conings, a shooting instructor, was discovered by walkers in a wooded area near the Dutch border.
Hundreds of officers had been deployed in the month-long manhunt.
The 46-year-old had made threats in the past against the virologist who led Belgium's public health response to Covid-19.
Marc Van Ranst and his family had to be taken to a safe place after the man went missing on 17 May.
"It's especially a relief for my son that he has been found," Mr Van Ranst told De Morgen newspaper. "I've been [in the safe house] for a little over a month now. And it's my birthday today, a birthday alone. Anyway, I hope to return to normal life soon."
Reports said the man, whose body was found in the Hoge Kempen National Park, had left letters before his disappearance saying he "could no longer live in a society where politicians and virologists have taken everything away from us".