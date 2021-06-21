Firhouse: Man dies after assault at County Dublin house
- Published
A man in his 60s has died after he was assaulted at a house in the Republic of Ireland.
The emergency services were called to the property in Carriglea View in Firhouse, County Dublin, after the man was attacked at about 23:50 local time on Sunday.
The victim was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, according to gardaí (Irish police).
A man in his 30 has been arrested and remains in custody.
Gardaí said they are "investigating all the circumstances" of the assault.
A post-mortem examination is due to be conducted on Monday.