Hungary's anti-gay law threatens programming of TV favourites

Popular commercial TV channel RTL Klub says it may have to show some of the Harry Potter films, Bridget Jones Diary, and episodes of Friends after the 22:00 watershed. "Series like Modern Family would be banned," said RTL. Programmes here are categorised in six categories and the channel believes these programmes would end up in category five, along with films such as Billy Elliott and Philadelphia, as they could be seen as either portraying or promoting homosexuality.