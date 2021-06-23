Italian PM rebuffs Vatican protest over proposed homophobia law
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has rebuffed the Vatican after it issued an unprecedented diplomatic protest over a draft law on gay and other rights.
The so-called Zan bill would punish discrimination and incitement to violence against the LGBT community, women and people with disabilities.
The Vatican argues the bill would curb religious freedoms secured in a treaty.
But Mr Draghi, a practising Catholic, said parliament was free to discuss any issue and Italy was a secular state.
Speaking at the Italian Senate, the prime minister insisted that safeguards were in place to protect Italy's international obligations, a reference to the 1929 treaty with the Holy See that made Vatican City a sovereign country and regulates its relations with Italy.
The Zan bill, named after LGBT activist and politician Alessandro Zan, was approved by the lower house of parliament in November, and now needs to pass the Senate.
It would add legal protections for women and people who are LGBT or disabled. Those found guilty of hate crimes or discrimination against these groups could face up to four years in prison.
Mr Draghi told the Senate that the government would not enter any discussions about the proposed law. "This is a time of parliament, it is not the time of the government," he said, adding that "parliament [was] free to debate."
On 17 June, the Vatican informally delivered a letter to Italy's ambassador, protesting against the proposed law.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP news agency the bill was "an unprecedented act in the history of relations" between Italy and the Vatican.
According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, the Church has objected to Catholic schools not being exempted from a proposed national day against homophobia and transphobia, to be held on 17 May.
It has also expressed concern that Catholics could face legal action for expressing their opinions on LGBT issues.
Matteo Salvini, the leader of far-right Northern League, said his party was aligned with the Church's stance.
Alessandro Zan, who is sponsoring the bill, has sought to dispel accusations that it would bring censorship, and said in a tweet on Tuesday that "there can be no foreign interference in the prerogatives of a sovereign parliament."
Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has adopted a more liberal stance towards homosexuality.
In a documentary last year, he said same-sex couples should be allowed to have "civil unions".
But Pope Francis has previously reiterated the Church's position that homosexuality is a sin. In 2018, he also said that he was "worried" about homosexuality in the clergy, calling it "a serious matter."