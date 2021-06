Joe Biden announces US ambassador to Ireland pick

Very welcome news: US President @JoeBiden has announced Massachusetts state representative & lawyer Claire Cronin as his nominee for Ambassador to Ireland. We look forward to welcoming her to #Ireland.

๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช