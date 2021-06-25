Roman Protasevich: Belarus jet drama dissident moved to house arrest

What's going on there? There is a huge opposition movement demanding new, democratic leadership and economic reform. The opposition, led from exile by Svetlana Tikhanovksaya, and Western governments say Mr Lukashenko rigged the 9 August election. Officially he won by a landslide. A huge police crackdown has curbed street protests and sent opposition leaders to prison or into exile. Mrs Tikhanovskaya's husband is among a number of opposition figures to have gone on trial.