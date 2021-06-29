Covid-19: Republic of Ireland considers indoor hospitality vaccine pass
- Published
A system which only permits those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to eat and drink indoors is being considered in the Republic of Ireland.
The Irish cabinet is meeting on Tuesday morning to consider the plans.
Irish Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told RTÉ he understood the difficulties in implementing the recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
He also said it was likely that indoor hospitality reopening will be delayed.
Indoor hospitality in the Republic of Ireland had been set to reopen next Monday.
It could now be delayed by a number of weeks to allow a system to be put in place.
The Cabinet Covid Committee had a meeting which lasted until 01:00 local time on Tuesday. During the meeting, the NPHET gave some warnings to the Irish government on Monday including, including a prediction of hundreds of thousands of cases between July and September and more than 2,000 deaths with Covid-19.
Consultation is now set to take place with the restaurant and hospitality industry.
The plans have been criticised by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, which said it was "astounded" that indoor hospitality could face a further delay.
'Unenviable, complex and difficult'
In a statement, the group said it believed the policy is discriminatory and unworkable.
"Restaurant, pub and café owners will now be placed in the unenviable, complex and difficult position of allowing vaccinated customers enter indoors and restricting non-vaccinated customers to outdoor dining," its chief executive Adrian Cummins said.
"Such a practice of refusing access to goods and services in currently illegal under equality acts."
He added that many people working in the hospitality sector are in the unvaccinated age groups, and could potentially be asked to refuse service to their peers.
Outdoor hospitality in the Republic has been reopen since 7 June, with social distancing and restrictions on the number of people who can meet in place.
In Northern Ireland, indoor hospitality has been reopened since Monday 24 May, with restrictions in place on the number of people and households able to meet.
Non-essential international travel is expected to resume on 19 July and the cabinet is also expected to give the green light to increasing the number of wedding guests to 50 next month.