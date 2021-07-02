Covid-19: Vaccines offered to younger people in ROI
People aged 18 to 34 can register to get a specific Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland from next week.
Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this group can 'opt-in' for Janssen or AstraZeneca for earlier vaccination.
From Monday, about 750 pharmacies in the Republic will be able to administer the Janssen vaccine.
Speaking to RTÉ, he said the system would run in parallel with an online portal registration.
From Monday 12 July, the 18 to 34 age group will be able to register online for an earlier dose of the AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccine.
Mr Donnelly said it will be a "huge benefit for them and society in the face of this Delta surge".
He said people who opted in for Janssen or AstraZeneca could receive their jab one and two months earlier than expected.
Second jabs
From 9 July, the online vaccine portal for the 30-34 age group opens.
Mr Donnelly also announced there would be an acceleration of the process for people in the 60 to 69 age group to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
"So in the next 10 or 11 days, everyone who has had the first dose will have had their second dose," he said.
He said it followed a change of advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which advises the Department of Health, about shortening the period between the jabs.
The health minister was speaking after receiving a revised vaccine plan from the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Irish health service.
Under the proposed changes, 16- to 49-year-olds should preferably be offered an mRNA vaccine - Pfizer or Moderna.
As of 29 June, the most recent data available, 4,109,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, including 2,443,921 people have received their first dose, and 1,665,553 people have received their second dose.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), the advisory body to the government on public health, said it could take until September to bring an increase in cases across different age groups under control.
In Northern Ireland, young people have been encouraged to get vaccinated to combat a surge in case numbers linked to the Delta variant.