Lifford: Man still in custody as woman dies in hit-and-run
A woman who died in a fatal hit-and-run collision in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland has been named locally.
Laura Connolly, 34, was hit by a van on the N15 at Townparks in Lifford at about 02:45 local time on Sunday.
She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Letterkenny, where she was pronounced dead.
Gardaí (Irish police) are continuing to question a man in his 40s who was arrested on Sunday.
Strabane SDLP councillor Jason Barr offered his "heartfelt condolences" to Ms Connolly's family.
He said her death was "devastating". She was, he added, "one of the most caring, outgoing and bubbly" people he had met.
"A young life taken too soon in such tragic circumstances," he said.
Sinn Féin councillor Michaela Boyle said: "Laura's untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout Lifford and Strabane.
"I know both communities will rally around the family and give them comfort and support at this sad time".
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.