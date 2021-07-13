Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend laid to rest in Hungary
Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor has been laid to rest in a ceremony in her native Hungary.
The legendary actress, who starred in films like Lili and Moulin Rogue, became notorious for her quick-witted statements and many marriages.
Ashes of the star, who died aged 99 in 2016, were taken by her husband to a cemetery in Budapest.
Frederic von Anhalt said she had expressed in her will that she wanted to return to Hungary after her death.
He said he had made the trip via London and Germany, telling Reuters news agency he wanted the ceremony for Gabor to be "a celebration of life, not a funeral".
"She was first class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her champagne, caviar..."
The actress, a star of the golden age of Hollywood, was born Sari Gabor in Budapest in 1917.
Given the nickname Zsa Zsa by her family, she was crowned Miss Hungary before moving to the US to pursue acting.
Gabor appeared in dozens of films across her career but was more famous for her glamorous celebrity lifestyle and nine marriages - including to British actor George Sanders and hotel magnate Conrad Hilton.