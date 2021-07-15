In pictures: Deadly floods hit Germany and Belgium
- Published
Rescue workers are continuing to search for stranded residents after deadly flooding hit parts of Europe.
At least 33 people have been confirmed dead in western Germany, as heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks and swept away homes and vehicles. Many others are still missing.
Four people have been killed in Belgium, while other neighbouring countries have also been affected.
Some of the most dramatic images came from the German village of Schuld, in the Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate, where a state of emergency has been declared.
The German army has been deployed in some areas to help with rescue operations.
The extreme weather has also left hundreds of thousands of people in Germany without power.
Heavy rains were also seen in Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.
Forecasts suggest more heavy rain is due in much of western Europe on Thursday and Friday.
All photos subject to copyright.