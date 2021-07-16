BBC News

In pictures: Floods kill dozens in Germany and Belgium

image copyrightEPA

Devastating floods have hit parts of western Europe after record rainfall caused swollen rivers to burst their banks.

At least 70 people have died, the majority in Germany but with at least 11 confirmed dead in Belgium.

Forecasts suggest more heavy rain is due in much of the region on Friday.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Rhine river flooded the German city of Cologne on Thursday
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionCars were overturned in the streets of the Belgian city of Verviers

Some of the most dramatic images came from the German village of Schuld, in the Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate, where a state of emergency has been declared.

Some 200,000 homes were also left without power.

Thousands of relief workers and soldiers are helping police with search and rescue efforts.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionDiggers were brought in to clear debris
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe floods have caused devastation, leaving thousands without power
image copyrightEPA
image captionBelgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde (left) visited a crisis centre in Chaudfontaine on Thursday

Heavy rains were also seen in Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.

image copyrightEPA
image captionThe fire brigade helped to evacuate people in South Limburg, the Netherlands
image copyrightEPA
image captionMakeshift bridges were erected over floodwater in Stansstad, Switzerland
image copyrightReuters
image captionFirefighters placed sandbags along a mobile flood barrier in the Swiss city of Lucerne

