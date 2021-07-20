Croke Park: Eid celebrated by 500 Muslims at GAA HQ
The festival of Eid has been marked at Croke Park in Dublin with the biggest gathering of Muslims in Ireland since the pandemic began.
A total of 500 members of Ireland's Muslim community gathered at the stadium.
Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, the chairman of Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council, led the Eid prayers.
In his sermon, he said marginalised communities should not be blamed for societal problems.
Dr Al-Qadri quoted renowned Cork hurler Christy Ring, who said "let no one say the best hurlers belong to the past, they are with us now, and better yet to come".
He said that as in hurling so in life, even better days were to come for Ireland's Muslim community.
The stadium is the largest in Ireland with the capacity to hold more than 82,000 spectators and is the headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).
The size of the venue allowed worshippers to sit on prayer mats, spaced apart on the pitch.
It is the second year in a row the event has been held at Croke Park, but the number increased from the 200 who attended in 2020.
GAA president Larry McCarthy said he again welcomed the Muslim community to Croke Park in "celebration of the spirit of togetherness".
Irish government Chief Whip Jack Chambers said Ireland had come a long way in becoming a more open and accepting society, but that there was always more to be done.
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald paid tribute to the Muslim Sisters of Eire and the "inspiring example" they set with their soup kitchen in Dublin city centre.
Rosemarie Maughan of the Irish Traveller Movement said that only when all came together in love could Ireland become the country that everyone wanted it to be.
The event was also addressed by the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin, Catholic Archbishop of Dublin and Chief Rabbi.