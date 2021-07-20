BBC News

In pictures: Germany grapples with flood havoc

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionBad Münstereifel: Residents heave thick mud out of damaged buildings

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has visited the devastated town of Bad Münstereifel and promised government aid within days, after what she described as the area's worst floods in 700 years.

"The only thing that gives some comfort is the huge solidarity," she told the stricken residents, many of whom were left homeless. Many donations and aid teams have arrived from other parts of Germany.

Chancellor Merkel warned that repairing the wrecked infrastructure - water pipes, phone lines and masts, roads, railway lines, bridges - would take many months. In power since 2005, she is not running again in the September election.

image copyrightReuters
image captionMrs Merkel (C) toured the hard-hit spa town with Armin Laschet (R), the conservative candidate to succeed her in September
image copyrightAFP
image captionThe surging flood ripped up this railway line in Altenahr
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA smashed bridge in Ahrweiler

The 15 July deluge killed more than 160 people in Germany. It highlighted deficiencies in the storm warning system.

In Bad Neuenahr resident Ursula Schuch said "we have no water, no electricity, no gas.

"The toilet can't be flushed. Nothing is working. You can't shower... I am nearly 80 years old and I've never experienced anything like it."

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionFood relief centres have opened for victims, many of whom lost nearly everything
image copyrightAFP
image captionRetrieving wrecked cars from swollen rivers remains a major task
image copyrightAFP
image captionA flood crater in Altenahr - there were huge landslips elsewhere too

Belgium held a day of mourning on Tuesday for its flood victims - the death toll is at least 31. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde paid their respects at a fire station in flood-hit Verviers. There was a minute's silence and sirens sounded across the country.

image copyrightAFP
image captionBelgium's royal couple honoured flood victims in Verviers
image copyrightAFP
image captionThe flood carved a giant hole in this building in Pepinster, near Liège

All photos are subject to copyright.

.

Related Topics

More on this story