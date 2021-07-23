Teenager pulled from Lough Sheelin dies in hospital
- Published
A 15-year-old who was rescued from a lake in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday afternoon has died in hospital.
The boy was swimming in Lough Sheelin, at a meeting point of counties Westmeath, Meath and Cavan.
The teenager was the fifth person to die after entering lakes on the island of Ireland during the heat wave of the last week.
They included a 13-year-old boy in Scarva, County Down, and a 55-year-old man in Lough Melvin, County Fermanagh.
Teenager Jay Moffett died in hospital after going into water in the Canal Court area of Scarva on Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, a 55-year-old man died at the scene after entering Fermanagh's Lough Melvin, near the border with County Leitrim.
He was named locally as Peter Jones, a father of six from Boho.
In the Republic of Ireland, a 29-year-old woman died in a drowning incident on the Longford-Cavan border on Wednesday evening.
It is understood that the mother-of-two got into difficulty while attempting to help one of her children who was in the water at Swan Lake outside Gowna village.
She has been named locally as Natasha Core, who was from Gowna.
In a separate incident, a man in his 70s drowned in County Leitrim, on Wednesday night.
The alarm was raised at Spencer Harbour, Drunkeeran, when the man who was snorkelling failed to return.
His body was recovered from the water a short time later by local emergency services.
He has been named locally as Michael Hoey, from Feahoe, Carrickmacross, County Monaghan.