Dollymount: Swimmer in his 60s dies after being brought to shore
- Published
A man in his 60s has died after going swimming in the sea off Dollymount Strand in north Dublin.
It comes after five people died swimming in lakes across the island in the past week.
Emergency services were notified about an unconscious swimmer in the water at about 13:20 on Friday.
The man was brought to shore and given CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Howth Coast Guard said Dollymount beach lifeguards and an Irish Coast Guard unit from Howth were on Dollymount's Bull Wall when the alarm was raised.
A National Ambulance Service vehicle also arrived on the scene along with paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade.
Dollymount Lifeguards and an @IrishCoastGuard unit from Howth were on the Bull Wall today when notified of an unconscious swimmer. Person was brought to shore and with help from off-duty med personnel CPR was quickly commenced. @AmbulanceNAS @DubFireBrigade @GardaTraffic on scene pic.twitter.com/H0ZT8Ycc1C— Irish Coast Guard - Howth (@howthcoastguard) July 23, 2021
His body has been taken to Dublin City Mortuary for post-mortem examination and enquiries are ongoing.
A Coast Guard spokesperson said: "Remember if you see someone in trouble on the beach, cliff or water call the Coast Guard at 112 or 999.
"Don't assume someone else has made the call."