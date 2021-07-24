Dublin: Shots fired at Irish police patrol car in Tallaght
A Garda (police) patrol car was struck by a gunshot after shots were fired at police in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday.
The marked Garda car, with unarmed uniformed officers inside, was on patrol in Tallaght at about 02:30 local time.
They saw three men, one armed with a handgun and one with a baseball bat.
The man with the handgun fired a number of shots towards the police car, one of which struck the vehicle, police say.
None of the officers were injured and the three men fled.
No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.