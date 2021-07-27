BBC News

Leverkusen blast: German chemical plant explosion leaves one dead

image copyrightEPA
image captionLocals have been told to stay inside and close windows and doors

At least one person has been killed and four remain missing after an explosion at a chemical plant in Germany.

Officials in the city of Leverkusen say 16 people were injured in the blast, which happened at 09:40 local time (07:40 GMT).

The explosion triggered a fire that took several hours to put out, with plumes of black smoke seen in the area.

Police have told local residents to stay inside and close windows and doors.

