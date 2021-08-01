Belarus Olympics: Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refusing to fly home
- Published
A Belarusian Olympic athlete has been taken to the airport in Tokyo to fly home after publicly complaining about the national team.
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was due to compete in the women's 200m event on Monday.
But she told Reuters news agency that on Sunday her coaching staff came to her room and told her to pack, before she was taken to the airport.
She has now called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to intervene.
"They are trying to get me out of the country without my permission," she said in a video posted on messaging app Telegram. "I am asking the IOC to get involved."
Earlier Ms Tsimanouskaya told radio station European Radio for Belarus (ERB) she was afraid to return to her country.
She had previously alleged in an Instagram video that she was entered into this Thursday's 400m relay event at short notice by Belarusian officials, after some team mates were found to be ineligible to compete.
The sprinter told Reuters she was removed from her team because she "spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches".
The Belarus Olympic Team however announced later that she was taken off the team because of her "emotional and psychological condition", and would not compete in either the 200m race or the 400m relay event.
She is now at Tokyo's Haneda airport with Japanese police, and, according to Belarus journalist Tadeusz Giczan, wants to apply for asylum in Austria.
Japanese police have arrived to the airport. “I am with the police right now. They are deciding what could be done” - Tsimanouskaya. pic.twitter.com/PPYHsvMYMi— Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 1, 2021