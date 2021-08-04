Three dead in train crash near Czech-German border
A train crash near the Czech Republic-German border has killed at least three people and injured dozens more.
According to the Czech transport minister, an express train from Munich heading to Prague went through a stop signal and hit a commuter train bound for the town of Domazlice.
Authorities however said it was unclear if this was due to driver error or a technical fault.
Local media report both drivers were killed, as well as one woman passenger.
The collision took place after 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) near the village of Milavce, 140km (87 miles) south-west of the Czech capital Prague.
Footage posted on social media shows crushed carriages and debris strewn across the tracks.
Dozens of emergency workers are on the scene, aided by helicopters. Rescue services have transported the most seriously injured to hospital.
The Czech Republic's railway inspectorate has launched an investigation into the crash.