County Monaghan: Man dies in crash near Castleblayney
- Published
A man in his 20s has died following a crash in County Monaghan.
The man was driving one of two cars which collided on the R181 in the townland of Muldrumman, outside Castleblayney.
The crash happened shortly after 06:40 local time on Tuesday. The man was taken to hospital in Drogheda where he later died.
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in contact with them.
They also want anyone who was travelling in the Muldrumman area between 06:15 and 07:00 on Tuesday who has any footage to make it available.