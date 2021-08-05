Covid-19: Irish 12-15-year-olds can get jab from next week
Children in the Republic of Ireland aged between 12 and 15 will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from next week.
The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) made the recommendation to extend the country's vaccination programme in July.
Registration is to open on 12 August.
On Wednesday, it was announced 16 and 17-year-olds in Northern Ireland would be offered the vaccine.
Last month, former education minister Peter Weir said the programme should be extended to all children over the age of 12 here.
In a tweet on Thursday, Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly encouraged parents and young people to seek advice from reliable resources.
📢 The registration for a COVID-19 vaccine for children and young people, age 12-15 will open next week.— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) August 5, 2021
I'm encouraging parents and these young people to seek information from reliable sources such as the HSE website https://t.co/IIIa5S5lXO#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/CPLcevJvQ6
Over the weekend, the Republic surpassed Northern Ireland's vaccination rate, with about 76% of people aged over 18 having received both jabs.
To date, 5,992,433 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered there.
As of Thursday, 2,292,163 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.