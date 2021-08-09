Covid-19: Vaccines for Irish 12 to 15-year-olds start this weekend
- Published
Children in the Republic of Ireland aged between 12 and 15 are expected to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from this weekend.
They will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The Irish government announced last month that it would be extending the country's vaccination programme.
Ireland's immunisation director Dr Lucy Jessop told national broadcaster RTÉ that she expected a strong uptake when registrations open on Thursday.
Dr Jessop said many parents were enthusiastic about getting their children vaccinated.
She added that most children who tested positive for coronavirus recovered well but there remained a risk of hospital admission, long Covid as well as a rare multi-system inflammatory condition.
Vaccination will require the consent of one parent or guardian.
Northern Ireland's vaccination programme extended to 16 to 17-year-olds last Friday.
Currently in Northern Ireland only children with specific underlying health conditions and who are at risk of serious illness from the virus are offered the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
Last month, former Education Minister Peter Weir said the programme should be extended to all children over the age of 12.