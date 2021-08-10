Tokyo Olympics: Kellie Harrington given hero's welcome on Dublin return
Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington had "no tears left to cry" as she touched down in Dublin on Tuesday.
Speaking at Dublin Airport, she said she was looking forward to "a cup of tea, a few biscuits and maybe some donuts".
But Portland Row, where she lives on Dublin's north side, had grander plans.
Well-wishers rolled out the "gold carpet" for their "golden girl", chanting "Kellie, Kellie, Kellie".
Harrington, who arrived back to Portland Row on an open-top bus, is the second Irish female boxer ever to win an Olympic medal.
The moment Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington returned to Portland Row in Dublin, chants of 'Kellie! Kellie! Kellie!' ringing out
Earlier, a group with t-shirts printed with Harrington's face said the mood on Portland Row was "electrifying" and "better than St Paddy's Day".
The street was decked out out in green, white and orange, with portraits and letters of congratulations - and a van wrapped in tricolours.
The 31-year-old defeated Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira in the women's 60kg lightweight final in Tokyo on Sunday.
It was Ireland's 11th ever Olympic gold medal and their second in the 2021 Olympics.
Harrington's dad Christy told RTÉ that the street's excitement was "powerful".
"It's like Christmas Eve, and they're all waiting for Santa Claus, they're actually tracking in the aeroplane."
Team Ireland were met with a hero's welcome as they landed on Tuesday afternoon.
Harrington said the crowd was a surprise.
A lovely escort through the baggage hall @DublinAirport for #TeamIreland
"I have no tears left to cry, normally I'm crying all the time but they're all bawling their eyes out so I'm really happy with that, it's them instead of me.
"I didn't think it was going to be like this."
She said she hoped to see more funding for local boxing clubs and women's sports.
"I'm just saying what everybody else is saying really so hopefully instead of just saying it now, hopefully something can be done about it.
Bronze medallist Aidan Walsh said it was surreal to be home.
Walsh had to miss the semi-final after fracturing his right ankle when celebrating his quarter-finals win over Merven Clair of Mauritius.
The Belfast boxer said: "I just feel extremely lucky to be standing here. The whole team deserves medals, I'm just one of the lucky ones."