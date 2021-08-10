Tallaght: Man dies after stabbing in Dublin
- Published
A man has died following a stabbing in Tallaght, Dublin.
The incident happened on Mac Uilliam Road at 19:15 local time on Tuesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man, aged 25, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died.
A man in his 40s who was also injured was taken to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are said to be not life threatening.
Gardaí are still at the scene. A post-mortem examination will be carried out Wednesday.