Covid-19: Vaccine portal for 12 to 15-year-olds in Ireland opens
- Published
Children in the Republic of Ireland aged between 12 and 15 can now register to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
They will need consent from a parent or guardian, either when registering online, or at the vaccination centre.
Those eligible can get the jab at vaccination centres and some pharmacies or GPs.
The Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) said that it will try to facilitate parents who are working with later appointment times.
About 280,000 children will be eligible for immunisation with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) made the recommendation to extend the country's vaccination programme in July.
The Irish health service has asked parents to study the expert advice on vaccination for this group and make a decision from there as to what is best for their child.
Parents and guardians have been asked to discuss the vaccination process with their children.
🚨📢 Online registration for vaccines for Children and Young People age 12-15 is now available https://t.co/WqhJtKy6fN pic.twitter.com/Teygzv7fcl— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) August 11, 2021
Last week it was announced 16 and 17-year-olds in Northern Ireland would be offered the vaccine.
Former education minister Peter Weir has said the programme should be extended to all children over the age of 12 in Northern Ireland.
As of Wednesday, a total of 6,192,071 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,447,303 were first doses and 2,744,768 were second doses.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,044.
A total of 317,204 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.