Gerry Hutch arrested in Spain over boxing weigh-in gun attack
Gerry Hutch, a man wanted by Irish police over his alleged involvement in a fatal Dublin gun attack in 2016, has reportedly been arrested in Spain.
The 58-year-old, known as 'The Monk, was arrested in Fuengirola on the Costa Del Sol by Spanish police, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
Mr Hutch is wanted over the attack at the Regency Airport Hotel, in which David Byrne was murdered.
The shootings happened during a boxing weigh-in.
A European arrest warrant was issued for Mr Hutch in April.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said it could not confirm the arrest and that it was "a matter for the Spanish authorities".
The intended target of the attack at the Regency Airport Hotel is believed to have been Daniel Kinahan.
The Hutch-Kinahan feud began when the nephew of Gerry Hutch fell out with the Kinahan gang, of which he was once a member, and was murdered in Spain in 2015.
Most of the victims of the feud have been associated with the Hutch gang, including family members.
Three days after Mr Byrne's murder, Gerry Hutch's brother Eddie Hutch Sr, 59, was shot dead in his north Dublin flat in what looked like a revenge attack.
Mr Hutch is understood to have lived abroad in various European countries for a number of years.