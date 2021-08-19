Irish government to evacuate 36 citizens from Afghanistan
- Published
The Irish government is working to evacuate 36 of its citizens from Afghanistan, the country's foreign affairs minister has said.
That includes a "small number" waiting at Kabul airport, RTÉ reports.
Simon Coveney said three Irish citizens had already been evacuated.
He said sending Irish military personal would "complicate rather than simplify things" and there were agreements with other countries to make space for Irish citizens.
"We are working with EU partners, the UK and US to make sure there are places on flights leaving Kabul for them," he told broadcaster RTÉ.
"Certainly the easiest way, in our view, to get Irish citizens out is to work in partnership with other countries who are trying to do the same for their own citizens.
"We already have agreement with some of them that they would ensure there is space for Irish citizens as well."
About 4,500 US troops are in temporary control of Karzai International Airport in the nation's capital, Kabul, but Taliban fighters and checkpoints ring the perimeter.
Aoife MacManus, from Ashbourne in County Meath, has been able to leave the country and is reportedly now in Pakistan, according to RTÉ.
She had been living in Kabul for two years, and described "a sense of panic and fear all over the city".
Mr Coveney said those waiting to evacuate included dual nationals and dependents, and most working for international organisations and NGOs.
He added: "There are people managing to get out, albeit in small numbers."
He said one of the biggest obstacles was getting people to Kabul airport, where chaotic scenes have been reported as world governments rush to bring their citizens home.
"It is very difficult to get people into the airport. It is difficult for some to get to Kabul from where they are as there are checks run by Taliban," he said.