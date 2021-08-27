Austrian ex-far-right leader Strache guilty of corruption
- Published
The downfall of Heinz-Christian Strache, who was head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party, began with a video sting on the holiday island of Ibiza.
Two years on, a court in Vienna has found him guilty of corruption, giving him a 15-month suspended jail sentence.
He was vice-chancellor when the scandal brought down Sebastian Kurz's coalition government.
The video that emerged hinted at potentially illegal donations to his far-right FPÖ.
Strache, now 52, was seen promising public contracts to a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece in exchange for electoral support. Although he denied wrongdoing, the revelations paved the way for a series of corruption investigations.
He was accused of helping to change a law so a friend and donor to his party could secure public funding for his private health clinic.
The head of the hospital, Walter Grubmüller, went on trial with him over two donations he made to the FPÖ of €2,000 (£1,700) and €10,000. Chief prosecutor Bernhard Weratschnig told the court on Friday that "every euro is one euro too many".
Although both men denied the allegations the regional court in Vienna found them guilty, with Grubmüller facing a year's suspended sentence.
The judge, Claudia Moravec-Loidolt, ruled that Grubmüller had for years tried unsuccessfully to secure money from a public health fund. She told the court she was convinced that the reason for the €2,000 donation was as an incentive to Strache to help.