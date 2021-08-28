County Meath: Murder investigation after man's body found
Gardaí (Irish police) have launched a murder investigation after a man's body was discovered in County Meath with a gunshot wound.
Conor O'Brien, 19, was found dead in the driveway of a house on Trim Road, Enfield on Friday morning, RTÉ reports.
Detectives said they believed the killing happened sometime after 20:00 local time on Thursday.
They have yet to establish a motive for the shooting.
The victim, originally from County Wexford, had moved to the area four months ago and was due to start a job in the coming weeks.
He was living in an apartment at the back of a house on Trim Road.
Detectives said Mr O'Brien was in contact with a family member around the same time he was killed.
No firearm was found at the scene.
They said a number of people nearby heard a single bang on Thursday evening but it was not reported at the time.