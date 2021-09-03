BBC News

Irish Leaving Certificate grades up 2.4% on 2020

image captionMore than 61,000 students received their results on Friday

The number of Leaving Certificate students in the Republic of Ireland who got top grades has risen again.

On average, grades were up by 2.4% compared to 2020, when marks were significantly inflated, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

More than 61,000 students received their results on Friday.

Education Minister Norma Foley said it was a "significant achievement" after pupils lost 14 weeks of in-person learning.

Students had the option to take credited grades, exams or both.

The Leaving Cert is similar to A-level qualifications taken in Northern Ireland

Ms Foley would not say whether the current Leaving Cert cohort would be returning to exams only.

"We remain flexible and innovative in the education sector as we did throughout the last 18 months.

"Going forward we are planning for students to be in school. We have a significant vaccination programme with staff being vaccinated and senior students," she said.

A 4.4% average rise in top marks was recorded last year.

This year's increase is likely to fuel a rise in points for many college courses when the Irish Central Applications Office (CAO) offers are made next Tuesday, according to RTÉ.

The percentage of students who got top marks in biology rose from 11.6% last year to 17.4% this year.

The number who received an H1 in maths was up by 6.5 percentage points, from 8.6% to 15.1% of all who sat that exam.

